Versus Taps Danza to Host The Contender
By Alex Weprin
As first reported by B&C, Versus picked up the fourth season of Mark Burnett’s boxing series, The Contender.
Now comes word that the network tapped former talk-show host and Who’s the Boss? star Tony Danza to host the series.
The Contender will consist of 11 one-hour episodes and a two-hour season finale when it premieres on Versus in December.
Mark Burnett and Jeffrey Katzenberg are executive producers.
