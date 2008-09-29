Versus Taps Danza to Host The Contender

As first reported by B&C, Versus picked up the fourth season of Mark Burnett’s boxing series, The Contender.

Now comes word that the network tapped former talk-show host and Who’s the Boss? star Tony Danza to host the series.

The Contender will consist of 11 one-hour episodes and a two-hour season finale when it premieres on Versus in December.

Mark Burnett and Jeffrey Katzenberg are executive producers.