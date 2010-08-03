Versus Takes Swing at 'Greatest MLB Rivalries'

Versus is throwing out the first pitch tonight on a new series from MLB Productions.

Comcast's

national sports network will debut Greatest MLB Rivalries at 8 p.m. on

Aug. 3. The new MLB Productions-created series will put a spotlight on

some of the national pastime's greatest head-to-head matchups.

The

first 60-minute episode will look at the American League versus the

National League in the All-Star Game, including highlights from last

month's Mid-Summer Classic.

Future fare examines the St Louis

Cardinals-ChicagoCubs, Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants, New

York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies and the Bosto Red Sox- New York Yankees.