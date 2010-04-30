Versus Lights Ratings Lamp With Cable's Most-Watched NHL Opening Playoff Round Since 2001

Culminating with Game 7 of the Montreal Canadiens-Washington Capitals

series, Versus netted the highest-rated and most-watched first round of

the National Hockey League playoffs since 2001.

Comcast's national

sports service averaged a 0.7 household rating and 595,000 during the

conference quarterfinal round, according to Nielsen data, respective

gains of 75% and 35% through the same stage of the 2009 NHL postseason.

That performance helped Versus scores its most-watcher ever April in

primetime.

