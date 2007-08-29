Versus Gets Rugby World Cup

The sports channel Versus will air several matches of the 2007 Rugby World Cup in the coming weeks.

Argentina’s match against host France kicks off the Versus coverage Sept. 9, two days after the event happens live. The following day, Versus shows the U.S. “Eagles” squad take on heavily favored England. Then it’s the U.S. against Tonga (Sept. 13), Samoa (Sept. 27) and South Africa (Oct. 1). All are on tape delay.

Versus will also air marquee matchups such as England vs. South Africa (Sept. 16) and France vs. Ireland (Sept. 23), along with the Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The largely amateur American squad, ranked No. 13 in the world, hopes to keep heavyweights England and South Africa from running up the score, while aiming to take down relative peers such as Tonga and Samoa.

Most pundits pick New Zealand to go home with the Cup.