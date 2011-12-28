Versus, CBC to Provide National Coverage of NHL Alumni Game at Winter Classic

For the first time, hockey fans across North America will have the chance to check out the alumni game from the NHL's Winter Classic event in Philadelphia.

The reunion of top players from days of yore, the Molson Canadian 2012 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game, will air Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. (ET) on Versus, which becomes the NBC Sports Network on Jan. 2, and on the CBC in Canada. In addition, the contest also will air live on Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia in the Philadelphia DMA and on MSG Network on delay at 4 p.m. in the New York area.

In the 2012 Winter Classic, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.

In partnership between the NHL and its broadcast partners, there will be one telecast using talent across all networks. CSN Philadelphia's Jim Jackson will handle the play-by-play, CBC contributor and NHL Network's Kevin Weekes will serve as analyst. MSG's Al Trautwig will report on the Rangers' bench, while CSN Philadelphia's Steve Coates will handle the Flyers'.NHL Network will provide a comprehensive look of the event post-game across the U.S. and Canada with its Molson Canadian 2012 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game Recap show from 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m..

In the lead-up to the 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, former New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers greats will take to the ice at Citizens Bank Park. Currently, 59 former players and coaches are scheduled to participate in the celebration of this legendary rivalry in this outdoor setting.

Those set to return for the Flyers include Bob Clarke, Eric Lindros, John LeClair, Mark Howe, Jeremy Roenick, and Reggie Leach. Pat Quinn, whose tenure as Flyers head coach included an NHL-record, 35-game unbeaten streak in 1979-80, will direct the Philadelphia bench.

Mike Keenan, who coached both teams and guided the Rangers to their first Stanley Cup in 54 years in 1993-94, will coach a Rangers alumni roster that is expected to include Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Adam Graves, Ron Duguay, Dave Maloney and Mike Gartner.