Versus Adds 'NBC SportsTalk' Block to Weeknight Lineup

Looking to establish an evening destination for sports information and analysis, the NBC Sports Group will continue its revamp of Versus by launching a new weeknight block of live studio shows next month.

The NBC SportsTalk block, in the 6 p.m. hour, centers on the NBCSports.com digital franchise that includes ProFootballTalk, HardballTalk, ProBasketballTalk, ProHockeyTalk, CollegeFootballTalk, InsidetheIrish and ProGolfTalk.

The live block of shows, kicking off Sept. 8, will focus on the sports world's most relevant topics each night and will feature NBC Sports Group talent, who will not only report on sports news, but break down the significance of that news for viewers. Mondays (ProFootballTalk with Mike Florio) and Fridays at 6 p.m. (ET) will be devoted to football, while the rest of the shows during the week will focus on the most topical sports stories. Starting on Oct. 10, Mondays will feature NHL Live at 6:30 p.m., which will serve as a lead-in to the network's hockey coverage.

