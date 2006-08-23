Veronica Mars, Meet Patty Hearst

Patty Hearst has gone missing again.

The heiress most famous for being kidnapped by, then joining, the Symbionese Liberation Army in the early 1970's, will make an appearance on Veronica Mars on The CW. Not to be confused with Veronica Mars on UPN.

The Nov. 21 airing will feature Hearst as the granddaughter of fictional Hearst College's founder. She turns up missing the night before a board vote on the school's future.

Hearst's TV credits include Frasier and Boston Common.