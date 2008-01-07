Verizon Wireless Takes Sarah Connor Chronicles Mobile

Cellular-phone provider Verizon Wireless is working hard to help promote Fox’s new series, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, through a multiplatform co-marketing deal struck with Fox and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show.

From Wednesday, Jan. 9-Wednesday, Jan. 30, the mobile provider is hitting top markets with show-branded buses parked at Verizon Wireless retailers and other heavily trafficked retail locations.

Shoppers at the sites can collect branded freebies, as well as shoot a Terminator-focused action scene against a green screen and then have the clip sent to their e-mail or Verizon Wireless phone. Subscribers to Verizon’s V CAST service will have access to all sorts of extras, including an exclusive interactive game based on the series, wallpapers, ring tones, sneak peeks, episode recaps and behind-the-scenes footage.

Verizon Wireless will also sponsor a Terminator-related microsite on Fox.com, as well as promoting its mobile extensions for the show during an airing of the film Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines on FX.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles premieres on Fox Sunday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. (EST) and then moves into its regular Monday 9 p.m. time slot Jan. 14.