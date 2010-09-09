Verizon Takes Cinemax To Go

Verizon FiOS TV customers that subscribe to Cinemax now have access to

MaxGo.com, the "TV Everywhere" portal for HBO's sister channel with more

than 700 hours of programming per month .

But don't worry, mom and dad, parental controls are included to limit access to the adult-oriented "Max After Dark" series.

This past February, Verizon was the first affiliate to launch HBO Go, the TV Everywhere service for HBO's flagship service.

FiOS TV is again first with Max Go, which will support Verizon

subaccounts to enable access by multiple users from the same household.

Users are able to customize their experience through multiple browsing

and viewing options, and can restrict content using parental controls.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.