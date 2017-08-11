Verizon Still Evaluating OTT Play

Verizon said it’s still evaluating an OTT TV product that would complement its broader content strategy in response to areport from Bloombergclaiming that the launch of such a product is delayed as the company struggles to secure digital rights from key programmers.



“With the recent expansion of our digital properties, we're focused on distributing more content across all of our platforms,” Verizon spokesman Chris McCann said in a statement. “An over-the-top product would fit into this larger content strategy, and it's something we continue to evaluate. Beyond the delays in closing the Yahoo transaction, there have been no recent developments that would have had any material impact on the timing of such a product if we decided to launch it.”



Verizon completed its acquisition of the operating business of Yahoo in mid-June, a deal that was delayed due to Yahoo security breaches that threw off the timing and cut into the eventual price on the deal.



