Snags in Carriage Talks Stall Verizon’s OTT TV Rollout Plan: Report

Verizon’s plan to offer a slimmed-down OTT TV service is delayed as it struggles to secure distribution deals with some of the most-watched networks,Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.



Bloomberg said those snags, plus turnover at the Verizon video team and discussion about a final strategy, has caused the planned launch to slip into the fall, and possibly later into the year. One person told Bloomberg that the service could still be ready to go by the end of 2017.



Verizon’s been asked to comment on the report and anticipated timing of the service.



