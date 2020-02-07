Verizon, Rolex, Cadillac, Google to be ‘Proud’ Oscar Sponsors

Verizon and Google have joined Cadillac and Roley as ‘Proud’ sponsors of ABC’s broadcast of the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Behind the Super Bowl, ad prices for the Oscars are among the highest on TV, with 30-second spots going for as much as $2.8 million, up from last year, according to sources.

Kantar Media estimates that the Academy Awards generated $114 million in ad revenue last year, down from a record $132 million in 2018.

The Oscar red carpet show generated another $12 million last year.

“Participating” Oscar sponsors include Adobe; Colgate Optic White; Discover; Disney+; FX; General Mills; Hulu; Indeed; Intuit TurboTax; Kinder Bueno; M&M's; McDonald's; Microsoft; Postmates; The New York Times and Walt Disney Studios.

In addition to Disney’s streaming services, the upcoming Quibi will be represented.

Jerry Daniello, senior VP of entertainment brand solutions for Disney Ad Sales, said that the Academy Award attracts an affluent audience of 18 to 49 year olds that is 40% larger than the Grammys or the Golden Globes.

Interest in the Oscars started early with 50% of the deals closing during the upfront.

Disney has research that shows that commercials on the Oscars generate 25% more message memorability than ads on other award shows. When a sponsor amplifies its message with social media, reach increased by 10%.

For a second year, Disney has arranged to create an exclusive isolated 90-second commercial pod during the broadcast for one of its “Proud” sponsors. Last year’s isolated 90-second spot launching Marriott’s Bonvoy hotel loyalty program generated a great deal of traffic on Marriott’s website.

Many of this year’s ads feature A-List talent, with Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish and Oscar winner Regina King among those appearing in commercials.Both singers are performing during the broadcast.

“They’ve all really stepped up to make sure their commercial creative stands out in the Oscar broadcast, Daniello said.