Verizon Names Head of Content Strategy, Acquisition and Programming

Verizon said it has tapped former Maker Studios exec Erin McPherson as head of content, strategy, acquisition and programming, where she’ll head up all of the company’s content activities, including programming, strategic partnerships and original content across the company’s distribution platforms, including Fios and over-the-top.

Verizon made the hire about five months after former VP of content strategy and acquisition Terry Denson left the company.

In her new role, McPherson reports to Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s senior VP of consumer products and new business development, and will be based in New York City.

Before joining Verizon, McPherson was chief content officer at Maker Studios, a company that specializes in short-form online video that was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2014 for $500 million. Prior to Maker Studios, she served as VP and head of video programming and originals at Yahoo.

