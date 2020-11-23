Verizon Mounts AR Campaign For HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’

Verizon Media and HBO are working together on an ad campaign that uses augmented reality to promote season two of the HBO show His Dark Materials.

The campaign is running in native ads in content on Verizon Media properties including Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports.

(Image credit: Verizon Media)

Verizon Media used its first-party data and real audience information to reach television fans at scale, driving tune in from viewers likely to connect with the show.

With the AR experience, viewers can see their daemon come to life. A Daemon is a physical manifestation of a person’s “inner self” that takes the form of an animal. The ads also give viewers the option to download HBO’s His Dark Materials AR app.

Verizon Media said that entertainment seekers are 4.8 times more likely to want to learn more about a brand when the advertising is high-quality and fun.