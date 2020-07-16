Verizon Media Named Preferred SSP for CBSN, ET Live Ads

ViacomCBS tapped Verizon Media as the preferred supply side platform for its CBSN and ET Live streaming services.

The move comes amid big increases in advertising on connected TV.

“CTV is seeing significant growth,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer at Verizon Media. “We are uniquely positioned to help premium CTV publishers like CBS News Digital meet that opportunity, giving them access to leading advertisers who use our ad platform to uniquely plan, buy and measure the impact across all media campaigns. This relationship reinforces our commitment to supporting editorially-driven inventory in a connected, omnichannel environment.”

CBSN is a streaming news service from CBS News. ET Live offers entertainment news 24/7. Commercial inventory for both networks is now available to media buyers through the Verizon Media DSP or Verizon Media Exchange.

“At Verizon Media, we are designing our solutions and platforms to provide the utmost value to publishers and advertisers,” continued Markman. “This partnership furthers our investment in growing channels, specifically CTV, and in delivering best in class video and content experiences to advertisers and consumers. It also showcases our commitment to the third-party partner ecosystem and making our publisher partners successful.”