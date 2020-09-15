Verizon Media Launches Smart Auctions for OTT Ads

Verizon Media said it has launched OTT Smart Auction, which enables publishers of long-form on-demand or live streaming content to bring in programmatic demand to compete with reserved ad sales.

The company said the system helps publishers fill each ad opportunity with the highest bid, regardless of the source of demand, increasing revenue.

“Verizon Media uniquely understands the needs and challenges of large-scale video publishers,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer, Verizon Media. “We’re the only player to offer an end-to-end video solution, from streaming, delivery and security, to programmatic. We’re also unique in that we don’t directly produce premium long form content but rather focus on enabling the ecosystem whether via distribution or our platform capabilities. That’s critical when selecting a partner for OTT monetization.”

The OTT Smart Auction is similar to header bidding. It uses Prebid open source technology, which is trusted by publishers and ensures that all advertisers can bid on supply with minimal incremental development.

Verizon said the system offers transparency into bidding data so that publishers can have greater transparency into bidding data, giving them a better understanding of the value of their inventory.

“As an end-to-end, full-stack technology partner, we can uniquely support publishers and advertisers in unlocking the full value of premium long-form and on-demand OTT video,” said Markman. “We’ve brought together all the pieces you need, whether you’re a publisher or an advertiser, in one integrated platform, ensuring seller and buyer optimization and efficiency.”