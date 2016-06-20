Verizon Hearst Media Partners’ Seriously.TV Orders ‘Drive Share’

Verizon Hearst Media Partners’ millennial-aimed multiplatform comedy channel Seriously.TV has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of Insurrection Media’s Drive Share.

The comedy will begin production in July in Los Angeles and premiere in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The satire explores the “Uberification” phenomenon, following drivers as they bring people around town.

The series is created by Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital) and Paul Scheer (The League) and is executive produced by Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn.

"In this crowded TV landscape I believe this is the only show that will prove to make a difference in the world," said Scheer. "We've all had hundreds of hilarious, bizarre or awkward rides since these services started up...all we did was write them down!" added Huebel.