Verizon Gets NBCU’s Olympics, HD Channels

Verizon Communications will program NBC Universal’s Summer Olympic Games coverage on three of its platforms and, separately, its FiOS TV will gradually launch HD versions of four NBCU basic-cable networks, the media giant said Thursday.

The Olympics fare will be available on FiOS TV, broadband and wireless. The three-screen Olympics content includes schedules, news, photos and highlights.

Also, Bravo HD, CNBC+ HD, USA Network HD and Sci Fi HD will be added to FiOS TV over several months region by region, Verizon said. FiOS TV already carries NBC HD and Universal HD.

“It is a great opportunity for us to be able to showcase FiOS TV’s video-on-demand and high-definition content, our incredible broadband services and Verizon Wireless’ V CAST video service,” FiOS TV vice president of content and programming Terry Denson said in a statement.

Among the VOD offerings, FiOS TV’s library will stock NBC’s daily highlight clips in standard-definition and HD. Broadband customers will get live streams of more than 20 Olympic sports. And V CAST customers will get access to NBC video clips.