Verizon FiOS, Viacom Strike New Carriage Deal

Verizon Communications and Viacom have inked a renewal of their carriage agreement for FiOS that will allow the telco to distribute Viacom programming out of customers' home while also clearing the way for a new, national wireless distribution deal.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the new deal covers FiOS’s ongoing carriage of 25 Viacom networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, VH1, Spike, TV Land and CMT, as well as two Viacom joint venture services -- EPIX and Aapka Colors. Starting early next year, Verizon will also offer live, out-of-home viewing of all of Viacom’s channels through the telco’s FiOS Mobile app.

The deal also grants Verizon Wireless with national rights to distribute “marquee content” to its mobile customers. More details about that arrangement will be revealed “in the near future,” the companies said.

