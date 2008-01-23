Verizon FiOS TV Picks Up MGM HD

MGM HD, the HD channel from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer that draws on the studio’s extensive feature-film library, secured carriage on Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV service.

The channel is set to roll out across all FiOS TV systems in late 2008 -- part of the company’s aggressive plan to add 150 HD channels by year’s end.

"The response to the MGM HD channel, even in today’s crowded and challenging marketplace, has been very encouraging, especially as consumers validate our belief that HDTV owners value movies along with sports as HD’s greatest viewing proposition,” MGM Worldwide Digital Media executive vice president Douglas A. Lee said in a statement announcing the Verizon deal. “We are one of the only services available 24/7 in full 1080i HD.”

MGM HD launched on DirecTV in October.