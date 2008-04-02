Verizon FiOS TV Launches ION Media Networks ‘Diginets’ in Boston

ION Media Networks launched digital channels qubo, ION Life and The Worship Network on Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV video service in Boston.

The launch follows a similar one in New York and New Jersey. FiOS will carry not only the flagship ION Television network -- which airs a lineup of vintage programming, such as Baywatch -- but also ION’s 24-hour digital channels.

qubo is a children’s channel, ION Life focuses on “active living and personal growth” and The Worship Network airs “inspirational programming.”

“The launch of our diginets clearly demonstrates Verizon’s commitment to its FiOS TV subscribers,” ION network-distribution president Steve Friedman said. “It also reinforces the value of special-interest programming on television.”