Verizon FiOS TV Drops Sportsman Channel

Verizon FiOS TV told customers Tuesday the provider has dropped hunting, fishing and shooting-focused Sportsman Channel.

In a message to customers, Verizon said in part: "Each year, the cost of content increases substantially, and in order to prevent those costs from being reflected in your bill, it is sometimes necessary to remove channels from our lineup. We have decided not to renew our contract for Sportsman Channel due to its low viewership, and have discontinued broadcasting it. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

It pointed customers to alternatives for "similar content" including History, Destination America, Nat Geo Wild and Discovery Channel.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.