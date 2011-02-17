Verizon FiOS Launches ESPN Authenticated Online Streaming Fare
The Walt Disney Co. inked a retransmission-consent accord for ABC
stations with Verizon FiOS, while its ESPN unit launched authenticated
online streaming for a number of its properties with the telco.
Terms
of the retransmission-consent deal were not disclosed, but the accord
follows a far-reaching agreement the parties reached last October for
continued carriage of ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the 2012
launch of Disney Junior. Moreover, that deal covered online streaming of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN Buzzer Beater.
FiOS TV customers can now watch the sport's giants top
three linear networks and ESPN Buzzer Beater, an hoc channel featuring
cut-ins and highlights to a bevy of top college basketball games on
Wednesdays and Saturdays, live on their personal computers or laptops
-- at home or away -- using any broadband connection.
FiOS joins Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks as affiliates offering ESPN's version of "TV Everywhere."
