Verizon FiOS Launches ESPN Authenticated Online Streaming Fare

The Walt Disney Co. inked a retransmission-consent accord for ABC

stations with Verizon FiOS, while its ESPN unit launched authenticated

online streaming for a number of its properties with the telco.

Terms

of the retransmission-consent deal were not disclosed, but the accord

follows a far-reaching agreement the parties reached last October for

continued carriage of ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the 2012

launch of Disney Junior. Moreover, that deal covered online streaming of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN Buzzer Beater.

FiOS TV customers can now watch the sport's giants top

three linear networks and ESPN Buzzer Beater, an hoc channel featuring

cut-ins and highlights to a bevy of top college basketball games on

Wednesdays and Saturdays, live on their personal computers or laptops

-- at home or away -- using any broadband connection.



FiOS joins Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks as affiliates offering ESPN's version of "TV Everywhere."

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.

