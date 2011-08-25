Verizon FiOS Grabs the Longhorn Network
Verizon FiOS has added the Longhorn Network to its channel lineup, it was announced Thursday.
Verizon
becomes the largest service provider so far to add the network, which
will focus on the athletic program at the University of Texas. The
distribution agreement begins Sept. 1. Verizon customers in Texas can
find the LHN on channel 79 (SD) and 579 (HD), while those outside of the
state can find it on channel 320. Verizon plans to make LHN available
online, on tablets and smartphones in the near future.
"The
Longhorns have a huge presence in Texas, with a passionate fan base
that extends across the country," said David Preschlack, EVP, Disney and
ESPN Media Networks. "Verizon's early commitment to this network speaks
to the university's popularity and the consumer demand for this
content."
Terry
Danson, VP of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, added: "The
addition of this groundbreaking collegiate sports channel adds to
Verizon's commitment to bring the best in sports and entertainment and
overall video content to our customers."
The University of Texas' football team begins its season Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT, against Rice University.
The Longhorn Network is owned and operated by ESPN.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.