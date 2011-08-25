Verizon FiOS Grabs the Longhorn Network

Verizon FiOS has added the Longhorn Network to its channel lineup, it was announced Thursday.

Verizon

becomes the largest service provider so far to add the network, which

will focus on the athletic program at the University of Texas. The

distribution agreement begins Sept. 1. Verizon customers in Texas can

find the LHN on channel 79 (SD) and 579 (HD), while those outside of the

state can find it on channel 320. Verizon plans to make LHN available

online, on tablets and smartphones in the near future.

"The

Longhorns have a huge presence in Texas, with a passionate fan base

that extends across the country," said David Preschlack, EVP, Disney and

ESPN Media Networks. "Verizon's early commitment to this network speaks

to the university's popularity and the consumer demand for this

content."

Terry

Danson, VP of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, added: "The

addition of this groundbreaking collegiate sports channel adds to

Verizon's commitment to bring the best in sports and entertainment and

overall video content to our customers."

The University of Texas' football team begins its season Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT, against Rice University.

The Longhorn Network is owned and operated by ESPN.