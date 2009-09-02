Verizon FiOS Fires Up NFL RedZone Deal

Verizon has become the third distributor to strike distribution paydirt with the NFL Network's new NFL RedZone channel.

The deal will enable Verizon to offer NFL RedZone, which highlights scoring plays from all of the league's Sunday afternoon games, to its FiOS video customers throughout the nation, including the New York DMA, as a stand-alone service.

Positioned on channel 335 in standard definition and 835 in high-definition, NFL RedZone will retail for Verizon for $49.99 for the full 17 weeks of the NFL season, kicking off on Sept. 13. At this point, the telco only plans to make the package available on a full-season basis, according to a spokeswoman.

