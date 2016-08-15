Verizon Extends Carriage Agreement With Pop

Verizon and Pop have agreed on a long-term extension of their carriage agreement.

In addition to being carried on Verizon’s Fios TV, Pop, a joint venture of CBS and Lionsgate, will be on digital platforms including TV Everywhere and go90.

“Pop continues to be a supportive, innovative and flexible content partner of Verizon’s,” said Ben Grad, executive director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon. “We were pleased to be able to extend and expand this relationship so that our customers could engage with Pop content on Fios TV and Fios Mobile, and potentially also through other platforms within Verizon’s growing distribution portfolio.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Verizon has been a great and supportive partner since 2005,” said David Mandell, COO of Pop. “We’re excited that Pop’s distinctive line-up of original programming will continue to be part of Verizon’s content offerings, as it reinvents the MVPD landscape.”