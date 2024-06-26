Verizon Extends Bundled 'myPlan' Streaming Perks to Home Internet Customers

Amid a wide-ranging brand refresh that includes, among numerous announcements, a new logo, Verizon said its extending its popular myPlan bundled entertainment services offering to home internet customers.

The new "myHome" feature will allow customers of Fios-branded wireline internet, as well as Verizon 5G Internet fixed-wireless-access users -- 67 million subscribers in all -- the option of instantly adding (and cancelling) various bundled streaming perks.

These not only include the ad-supported iteration of the Disney Bundle, a $19-a-month proposition that is priced at $10 a month for six months for myPlan and my Home customers, but also Verizon's packaging of Netflix Standard with ads and the ad-supported Max, a $17-a-month package that Verizon also sells for $10.

Verizon myPlan and myHome customers also pay $10 a month for the $13-a-month Walmart Plus service, which includes Paramount Plus.

YouTube Premium (normally $14 a month) is also available as a Verizon discounted $10-a-month service offering, and Apple One is coming later this summer.

"By listening to our customers, we continue to significantly evolve our offerings and brand promise to connect people when it matters most on our reliable network,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, in a statement.