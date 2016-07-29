Verizon to Carry El Rey

El Rey has struck a carriage deal with Verizon Fios.

The network will be carried on Fios' ultimate, Preferred, Mundo and Mundo Total TV packages (on ch. 198).

El Rey is an English-language general entertainment network launched by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez that mixes "cult" offerings with scripted and unscripted programming and movies.

Current programs include From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Lucha Underground and El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair.

The network is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures. Univision also has a minority interest.