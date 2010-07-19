Verizon Bulks Up HD Nonfiction Fare

Telco Verizon has boosted the HD offerings on its FiOS TV service with two new channels, bringing its total to 142 HD channels.

The new networks are Nat Geo Wild HD, focused on nature and wildlife programming, and Investigation Discovery HD, which offers real-life investigative features on key issues.

Nat Geo Wild HD is available on Ch. 632 starting today for FiOS TV customers in Maryland and Virginia and will be in all markets by the end of this week, while Investigation Discovery HD is now available on FiOS TV Channel 623 in all FiOS markets. FiOS already carries the standard-def versions of both channels.

"We consistently look for ways to enhance the FiOS TV channel lineup, and adding Nat Geo Wild HD and Investigation Discovery HD helps provide our customers with the high-def programming they've been requesting," said Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in a statement.