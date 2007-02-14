Verizon Adds BET, IGN to Mobile Offerings

Verizon Wireless has secured deals to add more content to its V Cast mobile multimedia service. Starting Wednesday, subscribers to Verizon’s service will be able to watch content from Viacom’s BET networks as well as from News Corp.’s IGN Website.

BET will provide the mobile service with branded content from its properties, including interviews and extra footage from shows like 106 & Park and BET’s Comic View.

IGN, a popular gaming Website bought by News Corp. in 2005 for $650 million, plans to provide V Cast with over 50 video segments per week. It is not the first News Corp. property to provide content for the service: foxsports.com currently provides subscribers with sports stats, scores and video.

V CAST content is available only to Verizon Wireless subscribers for either $3-a-day or $15-a-month. Verizon is expected to launch a new live mobile video service, V Cast Mobile TV, this quarter.