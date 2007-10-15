Verizon Adds A&E HD, Fox Business Network

Verizon Communications is upping its FiOS TV channel count with another high-definition addition, as well as the new Fox Business Network.

Verizon is adding A&E HD to its portfolio of HD channels, bringing its total to 20, including five premium channels. The launch comes on a day when DirecTV is marking the arrival of 70 HD channels with a barrage of advertising.

The addition of FBN to Verizon’s lineup coincides with the launch of the channel. FBN, which went live Monday, is making a run at CNBC’s stronghold in business news and launches with availability in 30 million households.

Both new channels are available on the FiOS TV Premier package, which features 200 channels and is available in all FiOS TV markets.

"We're continuing to add great programming to keep Verizon FiOS TV at the head of the pack," said Terry Denson, vice president of Verizon FiOS TV content and programming.