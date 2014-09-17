Veria Living Renames Itself Z Living

Wellness-focused Veria Living network is renaming itself Z Living, reflecting its affiliation with India-based media conglomerate Zee Entertainment. The change takes effect on Oct. 2.

"Zee is an incredible global brand we share common heritage with," Veria Living CEO Eric Sherman said. "As Veria continues to grow globally we wanted to capitalize on that heritage.”

The channel has had difficulty breaking onto U.S. cable systems and is currently spending a lot of time campaigning for more of a chance to be distributed on big providers such as Comcast and DirecTV by actively pressing its case in connection with the Comcast-Time Warner Cable and AT&T-DirecTV mergers in Washington, D.C.

