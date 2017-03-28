Verance Hires VP, Head of Research

Verance Corp. said it has hired broadcast industry research vet Lucy Hughes to the new post of VP/head of research as it expands its long-term commitment to television.

Hughes, who reports to Verance CEO Nil Shah, most recently served as research chief of Media General.

The hiring of Hughes comes after another former Media General exec, Deb McDermott, was recently retained by Verance as part of an effort to help broadcasters move toward the emerging ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission standard.

In her new role, Hughes will head up research efforts for Verance Aspect, a content and measurement solution that works with legacy ATSC 1.0 and one that has been adopted as part of ATSC 3.0.



