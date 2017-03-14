Verance, McDermott Media Group Team on ATSC 3.0 Effort

Verance Corp. said it has retained McDermott Media Group, a new firm led by B&C Hall of Famer and former Media General COO Deb McDermott, as part of an effort to help broadcasters move toward the emerging ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission standard.



Nil Shah, CEO of Verance, said the plan includes providing broadcasters with access to Aspect, a content and measurement solution that works with legacy ATSC 1.0 and one that has been adopted as part of ATSC 3.0. The ATSC has characterized the Verance watermark as "a foundational component of ATSC 3.0" for measurable, personalized and interactive TV at scale.



Related: FCC Sets Comment Deadlines for ATSC 3.0 Rollout



Verance said Aspect delivers first-party audience measurement to multiple devices for use in national and local audience targeting and the ability to augment first-party and third-party data.



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.