Velocity Unveils NewProgramming Slate

Velocity, the four-month-old cable network for upscale men owned by Discovery Communications, is announcing a new slate of programming that will bring it to 350 new hours in primetime in 2012.



Outside of primetime, the network will add two new series to its Saturdaymorning how-to block on March 3 with the premieres of Car Fix and All Girl Garage. Car Fix features car gurus Lou Santiago and Jared Zimmerman showcasing hands-on automotive projects using high-end performance and aftermarket products for modifications, upgrades and repairs. For female car enthusiasts, All Girl Garage follows three women proving they have the skills to run a female-dominated automotive shop, tackling a different complex project each episode.



Later in the month, Velocity will have a special live broadcast of Mecum Auto Auctions as auctioneer Dana Mecum takes the franchise to Kansas City from March 29-31. The network recently saw its mostwatched week ever for its live broadcast of Mecum the week of Jan. 23, attracting 2.6 million total viewers for 32 hours of live coverage from the car auction season’s kickoff expo in Kissimmee, Fla.



The documentary special Chasing Speed With Leslie Porterfield will follow the fastest woman motorcyclist and holder of several world records during her yearlong quest to train for the Bonneville Salt Flats, where she will attempt to take her bike over 200 mph. It airs April 1.



Velocity will also return new episodes of existing series, with the season-five premiere of Chasing Classic Cars on April 3 and the thirdseason opener of Café Racer on April 19. Both series are holdovers from the HD Theater channel that Velocity replaced.



In the second quarter, the net will add Fifth Gear, a British magazine show that dissects every aspect of the modern automobile; it will include car reviews, on-track testing and luxury motorsports features.



And living up to the promise that Velocity is not just about cars, in the fourth quarter, the network will premiere the documentary Miracle Ball, focusing on arguably the most iconic home run ever hit: Bobby Thompson’s “shot heard ’round the world” at the Polo Grounds that powered the New York Giants to the 1951 National League pennant. The documentary tells the story of a mystery man who claims to have recovered the legendary ball.