Velocity Orders Second Season of 'Americarna'

Velocity has renewed Americarna for a second season.

The network ordered 10 new episodes of the series, which is hosted by former NASCAR crew chief and racing personality Ray Evernham.

“Last year, viewers echoed our belief that the automobile is an undeniable part of the American experience. With Ray’s incredible knowledge of automotive history here in America, he continues to be the perfect host for the job,” said Bob Scanlon, general manager of Velocity, in a release.

