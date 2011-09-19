Velocity Announces Premiere Slate

Velocity, the new Discovery Communications-owned network

targeting upscale men, will launch on Oct. 4 with a slate including NFL and

automotive programming.

The initial programming is highlighted by two series from

NFL Films, NFL Single Coverage and Greatest NFL Rivalries. Single

Coverage (Wednesdays at 8 p.m.) looks at key NFL games through personal

interviews, in-game player microphones and special camera angles. Leading out

of that at 8:30 p.m. is Greatest NFL Rivalries, which provides a

historic look at storied games between two teams.

"That's a very big deal for us. One of the important

points that we have to conquer here is awareness for Velocity and the channel,"

Velocity senior VP Bob Scanlon tells B&C. "Partnering with the

strongest sports brand in the world is something that we thought was really

important, we think is going to pay benefits and we are very proud of it."

Velocity, which replaces HD Theater, will continue to air

new seasons of some of the old channel's vehicle series, including Inside

West Coast Customs, Mecum Auto Auctions and Chasing Classic Cars.

The network will also premiere new series Extreme Fishing

where British actor Robson Green travels around the world to go after exotic

fish like the bullshark, tiger fish and Japanese puffer. The series airs

Mondays at 9 p.m.

The full slate of premiere programming is below:

All times Eastern.

Extreme Fishing

Airs Mondays at 9 p.m.

Motorweek

Airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. - Sneak peek Sept. 20

American Icon with Chip Foose

Airs Tuesdays at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Chasing Classic Cars: Season 4

Airs Tuesdays at 10 and 10:30 p.m.

NFL Single Coverage

Airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. - Sneak preview Sept. 21

Greatest NFL Rivalries

Airs Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. - Sneak preview Sept. 21

Tech Toys

Airs Wednesday at 9 p.m.

What's My Car Worth: Season 3

Airs Wednesdays at 10 and 10:30 p.m. - Sneak preview Sept. 28

Cafe Racer: Season 2

Airs Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Mecum Auto Auctions

Airs Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Inside West Coast Customs: Season 2

Airs Sundays at 8 p.m.