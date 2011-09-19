Velocity Announces Premiere Slate
Velocity, the new Discovery Communications-owned network
targeting upscale men, will launch on Oct. 4 with a slate including NFL and
automotive programming.
The initial programming is highlighted by two series from
NFL Films, NFL Single Coverage and Greatest NFL Rivalries. Single
Coverage (Wednesdays at 8 p.m.) looks at key NFL games through personal
interviews, in-game player microphones and special camera angles. Leading out
of that at 8:30 p.m. is Greatest NFL Rivalries, which provides a
historic look at storied games between two teams.
"That's a very big deal for us. One of the important
points that we have to conquer here is awareness for Velocity and the channel,"
Velocity senior VP Bob Scanlon tells B&C. "Partnering with the
strongest sports brand in the world is something that we thought was really
important, we think is going to pay benefits and we are very proud of it."
Velocity, which replaces HD Theater, will continue to air
new seasons of some of the old channel's vehicle series, including Inside
West Coast Customs, Mecum Auto Auctions and Chasing Classic Cars.
The network will also premiere new series Extreme Fishing
where British actor Robson Green travels around the world to go after exotic
fish like the bullshark, tiger fish and Japanese puffer. The series airs
Mondays at 9 p.m.
The full slate of premiere programming is below:
All times Eastern.
Extreme Fishing
Airs Mondays at 9 p.m.
Motorweek
Airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. - Sneak peek Sept. 20
American Icon with Chip Foose
Airs Tuesdays at 9 and 9:30 p.m.
Chasing Classic Cars: Season 4
Airs Tuesdays at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
NFL Single Coverage
Airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. - Sneak preview Sept. 21
Greatest NFL Rivalries
Airs Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. - Sneak preview Sept. 21
Tech Toys
Airs Wednesday at 9 p.m.
What's My Car Worth: Season 3
Airs Wednesdays at 10 and 10:30 p.m. - Sneak preview Sept. 28
Cafe Racer: Season 2
Airs Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Mecum Auto Auctions
Airs Saturdays at 8 p.m.
Inside West Coast Customs: Season 2
Airs Sundays at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.