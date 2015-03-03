Vega, Llamas Tapped as ‘World News Tonight' Anchors

Cecilia Vega and Tom Llamas are officially World News Tonight’s weekend anchors, announced ABC News president James Goldston in a note to staff.

Vega will handle Saturdays and Llamas will helm Sundays — positions they have respectively held since David Muir became World New Tonight’s weekday anchor last fall.

“We're very grateful that she'll be making the jump from the West Coast to New York City for this new role as anchor and senior national correspondent,” said Goldston of Vega, who joined ABC News in 2011.

“In less than five months at ABC News, Tom has made a tremendous mark reporting from Dallas on the Ebola outbreak in the U.S.,” added Goldston about Llamas, “including a revealing interview with a nurse who treated Nina Pham at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.”

The two also join the political team for the 2016 presidential election, which will include lead anchor George Stephanopoulos, Diane Sawyer, David Muir, Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Jim Avila, Cokie Roberts, Rick Klein, Matthew Dowd, Donna Brazile and Bill Kristol.