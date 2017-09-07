‘Veep’ to End Run After Next Season

HBO’s comedy seriesVeepwill end its run after its upcoming season, the network said Wednesday.

The series, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as politician Selina Meyer, will air its seventh and final season most likely in 2018, although the network has not set a launch date.

The series has racked up 12 Emmy Awards over its run on HBO, including five straight wins in the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for Dreyfus.

This yearVeepis nominated for17 primetime Emmy Awards.



