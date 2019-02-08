TCA 2019: 'Veep' Back on HBO March 31, ‘Big Little Lies’ Returns in June

Veep returns for its seventh and final season on HBO March 31, while Big Little Lies comes back in June. Both series will have seven episodes.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in comedy Veep, playing former vice president, and president, Selina Meyer. The cast also includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky and Matt Walsh.

Veep was created by Armando Iannucci. The executive producers are David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory.

Big Little Lies returns for season two in June. Andrea Arnold directed all seven episodes.

David E. Kelley created the show. Liane Moriarty wrote the novel that inspired the series.

The Big Little Lies executive producers are Kidman, Witherspoon, Kelley, Arnold, Moriarty, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg and Nathan Ross.

Set in the seaside town of Monterey, season two "explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting," said HBO. "Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."