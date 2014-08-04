Vazquez Named KTMD Houston VP of News

Jerry Vazquez has been named VP of news for NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo station KTMD. For the past 13 years, he was executive producer at KTRK Houston. Prior to that, he was news director at KMID Midland.

“We are excited to welcome Jerrry Vazquez to be a part of our expanding station,” said Tony Canales, president and general manager of Telemundo Houston. “Jerry’s vast experience that spans across three decades, particularly in Spanish-language news, makes him a perfect fit to lead our local news team.”

In 1989, Vazquez helped launch Telemundo San Antonio’s “Noticiero 60” and was the station’s first assignment editor and assistant news editor.

“I look forward to helping the news team deliver local news coverage to help inform the Hispanic community of issues that are impacting their day-to-day lives,” said Vazquez.