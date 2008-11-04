Vasgersian to Host MLB Tonight, Hot Stove

As first reported by B&C,MLB Network has named Matt Versgersian to be its first studio host.

Vasgersian, the San Diego Padres play-by-play announcer since 2002, will anchor the network's flagship MLB Tonight, a live, nightly show, as well as nightly off-season show, Hot Stove.

MLB Tonight will run live at 6 p.m. ET, originating from MLB Network's Secaucus, N.J., headquarters. Hot Stove will run at 7 p.m. ET during the off-season.

The new network is set to launch Jan. 1, 2009.