Vanessa Williams Returns to Miss America Show

Vanessa Williams, who made history as the first African-American Miss America, then resigned in scandal, will return to the pageant broadcast 32 years later.

Williams will serve as head judge for the 2016 Miss America Competition, which will be broadcast live from Atlantic City on ABC on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Vanessa Williams made history by becoming the first African American to win the competition when she was crowned Miss America 1984, and she went on to conquer the worlds of music, Broadway, television, and film,” said Sam Haskell, executive chairman & CEO of the Miss America Organization. “It is a great honor to welcome her back to the competition as our Head Judge."

Williams resigned her crown when Penthouse magazine published nude photos of her. She went on to have No. 1 records, appear in Kiss of the Spider Woman on Broadway and sing the Oscar winning song Colors of the Wind from the Disney film Pocahontas.

On TV, she appeared in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives.

Other Miss America celebrity judges include Brett Eldredge, Taya Kyle, Danica McKellar, Kevin O’Leary, Amy Purdy and Zendaya.

Chris Harrison is the host and Brooke Burke-Charvet is co-host. Nick Jonas is the music curator.