Vanessa Williams Joins ‘Good Wife’

Vanessa Williams will jointhe CBS drama The Good Wife in a recurring role starting in November. Her character is described by CBS as “an extremely successful, self-made businesswoman who is potentially interested in backing Peter Florrick’s (Chris Noth) campaign for president. In the process, she meets Eli Gold (Alan Cumming), sparking a mutual attraction.”

“There are very few names you can put side-by-side that make you laugh,” said Executive Producers Robert and Michelle King. “Alan Cumming and Vanessa Williams are at the top of that list. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Williams is an accomplished recording artist as well as a film, stage and television star.

The Good Wife returns for its seventh season October 4.