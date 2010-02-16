Vancouver Olympics Audience Grows 25% Over First Three Nights from Torino
NBC scored a 14.3 national rating, 23 share and 26.4 million viewers for its
Feb. 14 coverage of the Winter Olympics, the second night of competition from
the Vancouver Games.
That was up 8% over the comparable night from the Torino Olympics in 2006,
which recorded a 13.3 rating/20 share and 23.2 million watchers on average.
Further, the Olympic delivery out-pointed the combined total for CBS, Fox
and ABC.
