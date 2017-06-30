Van Susteren Out at MSNBC

Greta Van Susteren is exiting MSNBC.



Van Susteren joined the cable news net in January as host of For the Record from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.



She confirmed the move on Twitter:







I am out at MSNBC -

— Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017



MSNBC also issued a statement on the social media site, saying: “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”



Van Susteren, who had hosted Fox News' On the Record With Greta Van Susteren, struggled to find an audience at MSNBC. In May, For the Record averaged 1 million total viewers and 225,000 viewers A25-54, according to the network.



MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber will take over Van Susteren’s 6 p.m. slot next month. Melber also hosts The Point on the weekends.



Read the network's full statement in the tweet below.





News about the 6pm hour on @MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/53QLLYnjrL

— MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) June 29, 2017