'The Vampire Diaries,' 'The Originals' Teams Organize Walk-a-Thon in Honor of Crew Member

The teams behind the CW's The Vampire Diaries and The Originals have planned an Atlanta 5K walk-a-thon in memory of Sarah Jones on Oct. 5.

Jones, who would have turned 28 on Sept. 22, died in a Georgia train accident on the set of film Midnight Rider, as a camera assistant. The South Carolina native filled the same position for The Vampire Diaries.

Proceeds from the walk-a-thon will go to the Sarah Jones Film Foundation, which will split proceeds between on-set safety awareness, scholarships and social media outreach for more secure workplaces.

The walk will be led by Jones' parents Richard and Elizabeth Jones as well as her brother Eric.