'The Vampire Diaries,' 'The Originals' Teams Organize Walk-a-Thon in Honor of Crew Member
The teams behind the CW's The Vampire Diaries and The Originals have planned an Atlanta 5K walk-a-thon in memory of Sarah Jones on Oct. 5.
Jones, who would have turned 28 on Sept. 22, died in a Georgia train accident on the set of film Midnight Rider, as a camera assistant. The South Carolina native filled the same position for The Vampire Diaries.
Proceeds from the walk-a-thon will go to the Sarah Jones Film Foundation, which will split proceeds between on-set safety awareness, scholarships and social media outreach for more secure workplaces.
The walk will be led by Jones' parents Richard and Elizabeth Jones as well as her brother Eric.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.