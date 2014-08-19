Vallejo Upped at Fox Hispanic Media

Juan Vallejo has been named SVP of ad sales for Fox Hispanic Media (FHM).

He has been VP of the company since 2011 having risen through the ranks from account exec.

Vallejo oversees FHMC Conexiones, a cross-platform effort that includes analytics and partnerships as well as linear TV. He also oversees sales for Fox's Spanish-language cable channels, Fox Deportes, Fox Life and Nat Geo Mundo, as well as Spanish language broadcast net, MundoFox.

"Juan has been instrumental in the creation of Fox Hispanic Media's targeted multi-platform campaigns and the launch of Conexiones, our cross-platform solutions offering," said FHM EVP of ad sales Tom Maney.