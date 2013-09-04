Valerie Harper, Leah Remini, Snooki Join 'Dancing With theStars' Cast

ABC on Wednesday announced the 12 celebrities to compete in

the upcoming 17th season of Dancing

With the Stars, including actress Valerie Harper, who was diagnosed with

terminal brain cancer; King of Queens

star and recent Scientology defector Leah Remini and Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Other stars set to take the dance floor are Jack Osbourne, son

of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne; former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, singer

Christina Milian, Glee star Amber

Riley and actress Elizabeth Berkley Lauren from Saved by the Bell.

Rounding out the season 17 cast are comedian Bill Engvall, Disney

star Corbin Bleu, Pretty Little Liars

star Brant Daugherty and Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

The announcement was made Wednesday on Good Morning America. Dancing

With the Stars will have its two-hour premiere on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.,

kicking off its first season with a combined performance and results show on

Monday nights.