Valerie Harper, Leah Remini, Snooki Join 'Dancing With theStars' Cast
ABC on Wednesday announced the 12 celebrities to compete in
the upcoming 17th season of Dancing
With the Stars, including actress Valerie Harper, who was diagnosed with
terminal brain cancer; King of Queens
star and recent Scientology defector Leah Remini and Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
Other stars set to take the dance floor are Jack Osbourne, son
of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne; former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, singer
Christina Milian, Glee star Amber
Riley and actress Elizabeth Berkley Lauren from Saved by the Bell.
Rounding out the season 17 cast are comedian Bill Engvall, Disney
star Corbin Bleu, Pretty Little Liars
star Brant Daugherty and Bill Nye "The Science Guy."
The announcement was made Wednesday on Good Morning America. Dancing
With the Stars will have its two-hour premiere on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.,
kicking off its first season with a combined performance and results show on
Monday nights.
