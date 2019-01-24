VAB Study Finds YouTube Fans Also Like TV Shows

People who enjoy watching YouTube are also engaged with the long-form professional quality content found on television, according to a study by the Video Advertising Bureau.

With its big audience YouTube has been drawing ad dollars away from traditional TV as traditional TV loses viewers, particularly young viewers.

The VAB, which represented big TV networks and distributors, commissioned a survey of what it called YouTube enthusiasts.

YouTube enthusiasts are people who watch original content created by established YouTube personalities two times or more per month. Original YouTube content does not include user generated videos or clips from TV shows.

The survey, found that YouTube Enthusiasts are 22% more likely to feel personally connected to the characters on their favorite TV shows than to their favorites YouTube personality.

They are also 85% more likely to watch a TV program live as it airs than to watch a YouTube video as soon as it is posted.

Most importantly, the YouTube enthusiasts are 51% more likely to purchase a product they saw while watching a TV program than one they saw in a video by their favorite YouTube personality. The survey found that 56% of YouTube enthusiasts purchase a product they saw while watching a TV show, while 37% of YouTube enthusiasts said they bought a product their favorite YouTube personnel showed them or featured during a video.

The study found that YouTube enthusiasts watch as much ad supported TV as the average adult with 50% watching more than three hours per day.

“It’s important to understand it’s not an ‘either/or’ proposition between YouTube and TV viewing,” said Marianne Vita, VP for strategic insights at the VAB. “Our study reveals YouTube enthusiasts are avid video viewers with a strong desire for long-form, professionally-produced episodic ad-supported TV programming. Their deeper connection with TV inspires YouTube users to take action which drives greater engagement metrics, ultimately driving sales.”

The survey was conducted for the VAB by Research Now. It got online responses from 1,000 adults in April 2018.